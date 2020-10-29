Ohio Turnpike used as test route for autonomous truck (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike was used to test two autonomous truck on a route that stretched over 280 miles between Pittsburgh and Michigan.

The test involved Locomation , a trucking company focusing on the safe use of robotics technology and artificial intelligence.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the autonomous tractor-trailer made a delivery run from Pittsburgh through the Buckeye State on the Ohio Turnpike to Detroit on Oct. 22.

The truck was operated manually on surface streets, but followed a leading tractor-trailer using automation platooning technology when on the interstates and turnpikes.