Ohio Turnpike used as test route for autonomous truck (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike was used to test two autonomous truck on a route that stretched over 280 miles between Pittsburgh and Michigan.
The test involved Locomation, a trucking company focusing on the safe use of robotics technology and artificial intelligence.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the autonomous tractor-trailer made a delivery run from Pittsburgh through the Buckeye State on the Ohio Turnpike to Detroit on Oct. 22.
The truck was operated manually on surface streets, but followed a leading tractor-trailer using automation platooning technology when on the interstates and turnpikes.
“In Ohio, we are designing and deploying the transportation system of the 21st century,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Safety is our primary concern, and as smart mobility technologies mature, we believe these innovations will make our roads safer.”
While the truck was driven autonomously, a driver was on board at all times in the event of an emergency.
The truck stopped in Toledo to deliver groceries to the area foodbank to help residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
