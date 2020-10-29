Pleas expected from 2 of 5 charged in Ohio nuclear bailout scandal with Larry Householder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Two of five men charged in a $61 million federal corruption scandal involving former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are expected to finalize plea deals Thursday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
Hearings for Juan Cespedes, a lobbyist, and Jeffrey Longstreth, a longtime campaign and political strategist for Householder, will be held this afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
“We will be providing details and documents after the court officially accepts the guilty pleas,” she said. “The plea hearings are scheduled to occur virtually before (U.S. District Court) Judge (Timothy) Black at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. today.”
The extent of their cooperation with federal authorities - who have said they are continuing to investigate - is not yet clear.
It’s also not clear if Cespedes and Longstreth have agreed to testify against Householder and others.
Their attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment. We are reaching out to them and will update this story once we hear back.
Householder, Cespedes, Longstreth, lobbyist Neil Clark and former Ohio Republican Chairman Matt Borges were all charged earlier this year with felony racketeering. One count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Federal officials have accused a company believed to be FirstEnergy and its affiliates of funneling more than $60 million in bribes to Householder and four allies to help secure the bill’s passage and to help the campaigns of his supporters.
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers has called it “likely the largest money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”
House Bill 6 would create subsidies for two northern Ohio nuclear plants.
They will begin Jan. 1, 2021 and are expected to generate $150 million a year by way of fees on electricity bills in Ohio.
Cincinnati is one of two major Ohio cities trying to prevent the law from going into effect. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley joined Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein to sue over it earlier this week.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued last month as well to try to halt it if state lawmakers did not repeal it.
FirstEnergy has denied wrongdoing, and its executives have not been charged.
The plants are now owned by Energy Harbor, a former FirstEnergy subsidiary previously known as FirstEnergy Solutions.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.