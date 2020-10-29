Police union president upset at removal of signs outside District Two

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department had to take down signs in front of District Two recently, according to FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils, and he isn’t happy about it.
The signs carried messages of support for the men and women in blue. One read “Support the police," another read “Pray for our police.” The third read “Heroes.”
Hils speculates someone thought the “Pray for our police” sign might have violated the U.S. Constitution’s separation of church and state, though he did not spell out the hypothetical argument.
He also claims the city feared the signs would motivate others to put up more radical signs, potentially even signs supporting a political candidate.
“Right before the election, that someone would connect these signs to one side or the other politically is silly," he told FOX19 NOW. “You can support your police as a Democrat, Republican, independent... it doesn’t matter. You can say ‘Pray for your police’ without taking any side on any particular religion. It’s just a well-wish for our police officers, and it just doesn’t seem it’s balanced the way we respond to other things in the city.”
Hils says he’s referring to the Black Lives Matter mural downtown.
Asked if he believes that mural is political, the union president replied in part, “Very much so. They’re very anti-police."
Chris Brown is a community activist with a different viewpoint.
“While I have taken to the streets chanting ‘Black lives matter,’ that’s not political, that’s just the cry of the people. We matter. Do you understand that we matter? That’s us telling you that,” Brown said.
Brown says she is mind-blown that Hils would make such a bold statement.
“The mural, again, is the phrase which is not inherently political at all. It is a sad day that we had to paint a mural so you could see from the sky, ‘Hey, Black lives matter, stop killing us!’" Brown said. “Have your signs. I think you should pray for the police and their temperaments, how about that? I don’t have a problem with the signs. They seem to have a problem with our signs ,and maybe therein lies the problem.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.