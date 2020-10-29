Rain continues with high water concerns Thursday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday continues as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Heavy rain is in the forecast through tonight.
Look for the intensity to decrease by late day and early evening, as the heaviest will be during the first portion of the day.
Rain totals will approach 1.5″ to 3.5″ before it all tapers.
Localized flooding could be a problem along with very slow traffic.
Daytime highs on Thursday stay in the low 50′s.
The rain comes to an end before dawn Friday morning and the sky will slowly clear during the day. Friday afternoon through Sunday morning will be dry but Sunday from late morning into evening a few scattered showers are possible.
We will likely see widespread frost Saturday morning and there is a good chance of widespread, killing frost, along with a hard freeze is some spots Monday morning.
