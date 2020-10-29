Reds legend auctioning off World Series rings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Reds legend and member of the Big Red Machine is auctioning off a pair of World Series Championship rings.
The ’75 Reds (108-54) bulldozed its way through the regular season en route to the World Series title.
Bench’s ’75 championship ring is estimated to go for between $75,000 and $150,000, according to Hunt Auctions. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the current bid is $69,044.
In ’76, the Reds made it back-to-back World Series titles by sweeping the New York Yankees.
Bench’s performance in the series earned him the World Series MVP.
His ’76 World Series ring is expected to go for the same price as the ’75 one.
The highest bid as of 10 a.m. Thursday for the ’76 ring is $59,004.
The auctions for Bench’s World Series rings end at 3 p.m. EST on Nov. 13.
Both rings come with a letter of provenance from Bench, according to Hunt Auctions.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.