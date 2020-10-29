Registered sex offender charged after raping 5-year-old, court docs say

Registered sex offender charged after raping 5-year-old, court docs say
Anthony Brown (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 6:28 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Colerain Township man faces rape charges after police say he had sexual contact with a 5-year-old, according to court documents.

Anthony Brown, 31, was arrested last Friday, Oct. 23 and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Brown engaged in sexual conduct with a 5-year-old victim from May 1-Oct. 1, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint alleges “the defendant admitt[ed] to using his finger to penetrate the victim’s vagina.”

Brown is accused of engaging in the same act on Oct. 5, according to a second complaint.

The same day, a third complaint accuses Brown of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old in which he “rubb[ed] his erect penis on the victim’s buttocks.”

Brown confessed to having sexual contact with a 5-year-old victim in February 2010, according to court documents. He was sentenced to three years in prison and forced to register as a sex offender.

Now he is charged on two counts of underage rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond for one of the rape counts, a $100,000 bond for the other rape count and a $100,000 bond for the gross sexual imposition count.

Brown’s case will be presented to a grand jury Nov. 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.