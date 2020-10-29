Shelter looking for owners of starved dog dropped off by Good Samaritan

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Animal Care says someone dropped off a weak, starving dog at the shelter Wednesday. Now they want to nurse him back to health and find his owner — if he has one.
The shelter is calling the dog Hemingway.
“Hemingway came in extremely emaciated, very malnourished, one of the skinniest dogs I’ve ever seen personally, probably the skinniest dog I’ve ever seen with my own eyes,” Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal Care said.
The shelter says a Good Samaritan found Hemingway Wednesday in Anderson Township near Clough Pike. He doesn’t have a microchip.
“How it happened we don’t know,” Anderson said of the dog’s condition. “It could be a number of things. He could have been severely neglected. He could have been lost unable to scavenge for any food. He could have been trapped somewhere and after losing weight was able to get himself free.”
Hemingway is currently in medical foster care with a staff member who will slowly nurse him back to health and put some weight back on him.
“It’s going to be a process,” Anderson said. “It’s not as simple as, you throw some food down and he goes to town on it. He has to eat small meals.”
The shelter is going to try to find out if Hemingway has an owner. If not...
“We’re going to wait on the test results before deciding what to do with him,” Anderson said. “There are multiple things we can do. He might stay in medical foster long-term. He could be sent to a rescue. Or he could be adopted.”
