Reading Time: Local bus driver gets creative with pandemic-shortened route

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Springboro Schools bus driver with fewer miles to drive every day is going the extra mile for her students.
Karen Borgemenke explains her route is shorter this year because some Kindergarten and 1st-grad students have elected not to use the bus for transportation or to use the district’s stay-at-home learning model.
“This particular school year, there are less students on the bus,” Borgemenke said. “With less students, my route is shorter, so rather than impact the parents' schedules and adjust route times, I thought it would be nice to keep the same route times, get to school a few minutes early and read to the kids with that extra time.”
After the bus gets to the school and parks in the parking lot, Borgemenke stands up near the front of the bus, opens the book and, with the students still in their assigned seats, reads aloud to them.
She says she visits the Clearcreek Elementary Library every week to select books that will interest the students. She also says she does more than read — she engages the students by asking them questions about the book.
“The students all seem to really enjoy it. It’s a great use of time, and I like the idea of getting to know my students more, and for my students to know their bus driver more,” she said.
Borgemenke was recently awarded the Clearcreek Elementary “Positive Panther Award.”
“As a former teacher and now a parent, it means so much that (Karen) used that down time to show the kids literature, as well as to give their day a positive start,” said a parent of a student on Borgemenke’s bus.
In addition to her duties as a bus driver, Mrs. Borgemenke also serves as a FIRST LEGO League Robotics Coach for students at Clearcreek Elementary, the district says.
FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children through fun, exciting hands-on learning
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.