Tri-State officer de-escalates situation involving man with knife

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami Township police faced a situation Thursday evening that could potentially have turned deadly — and didn’t.
According to Police Chief Mike Mills, an officer responded around 5:40 p.m. to investigate a male reportedly sleeping on the ground with alcohol nearby between the Meijer and Home Depot on State Route 28.
The officer was speaking with the man, Mills says, when the man brandished a knife and told the officer to shoot him.
“Thankfully the officer was able to keep his distance and [was] not forced to shoot,” Mills said.
Then the man “severely” cut his own arm before dropping the knife, police say.
Other officers responded and were able to tie a tourniquet on the man’s arm to stop the bleeding, according to Mills. The man was then transported to Bethesda North Hospital by EMS.
The man’s information is not being released, police say.
“We wanted to notify everyone of the situation since rumors were starting on social media,” Mills noted.
