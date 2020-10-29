WATCH LIVE: Kentucky reveals 'red’ counties subject to new COVID-19 recommendations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 testing, cases, hospitalizations and deaths during a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.
The Kentucky Department of Health is also expected to unveil its newest daily incident rate map. The map’s ‘red’ counties will be asked to follow new recommendations to halt the spread of COVID-19 beginning Monday.
The state’s Wednesday map is provided below.
