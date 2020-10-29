WATCH LIVE: Kentucky reveals 'red’ counties subject to new COVID-19 recommendations

Kentucky's Thursday COVID-19 update
By Brian Planalp | October 29, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 3:53 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 testing, cases, hospitalizations and deaths during a scheduled 4 p.m. media briefing.

The Kentucky Department of Health is also expected to unveil its newest daily incident rate map. The map’s ‘red’ counties will be asked to follow new recommendations to halt the spread of COVID-19 beginning Monday.

The state’s Wednesday map is provided below.

Kentucky's county-by-county incident rate map for Thursday, Oct. 28
Kentucky's county-by-county incident rate map for Thursday, Oct. 28 (Source: Kentucky Department of Public Health)

