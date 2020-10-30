Bengals, Titans clash Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1) look to rebound from a last-second heartbreak loss in week seven as they host the Tennessee Titans (5-1).
Last week, the Bengals fell to AFC North rival Cleveland Browns (5-2), 37-34.
Quarterback Joe Burrow turned in another amazing performance Sunday by throwing for 406-yards and three touchdowns.
Going up against a poor Tennessee pass defense, Burrow could have another big game.
The Titans rank 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.
Burrow’s 2,023 passing yards this season is the fourth most among quarterbacks.
The bad news for Cincinnati is its passing and rushing defense will be going against one of the league’s best offenses in Tennessee.
Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 15 touchdowns this season, which is the fourth most in the NFL.
The Titans' run game, led by the freakish Derrick Henry, has accumulated the fifth-most rushing yards in the league through the first seven weeks.
With two struggling defenses and a pair of quarterbacks not afraid to unload it, this game could end in a shootout.
Like last week, Burrow and the Bengals will be without starting running back Joe Mixon, according to reports.
The FOX19 Now weather team says showers are possible into the early afternoon on Sunday and it will be breezy.
Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Titans from Paul Brown Stadium starts at 1 p.m. on CBS with Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta on the call.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.