Blue Ash police charge 4 after prostitution sting involving underage girl

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Police in Blue Ash arrested four people Thursday they say compelled a teenage girl into prostitution.
Police say the arrests followed a prostitution sting at a local hotel Thursday night, during which they discovered the 16-year-old girl.
“It’s very alarming,” Blue Ash Lt. Roger Pohlman said. “Obviously (it’s) not normal, or something we see a lot, a 16-year-old involved in this type of crime.”
Pohlman says the four suspects compelled the girl to perform sexual activities for money. Court records allege the same.
“We were able to arrest four adults related to her being involved in this,” Pohlman explained. “They were actually like her handler, so to say.”
Doyen Clayborne, Chakirah Stephens, Kionte Anderson and Joleen Smith face charges of compelling and promoting prostitution.
“Whether it something that was forced upon her or exactly how she was involved, we are still investigating that,” Pohlman said.
FOX19 NOW is not naming the hotel where police say they made the arrests, but officers say the hotel staff fully cooperated in the sting.
“They were involved in helping us deter things like this,” Pohlman said.
A manager for the hotel told us: “We take this very seriously and we were happy to work with law enforcement on this issue.”
Pohlman says the department is working to determine if there are other teenage victims.
“We take it very seriously, that someone that’s 16, they can’t really make decisions like this on their own, so there’s some other piece involved that got them in this situation,” Pohlman said.
Authorities say they don’t know where the teen is from yet but they are investigating to see if trafficking charges are appropriate.
“Hopefully we can get her back to a safe place,” Pohlman said.
The four suspects are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Friday morning, a judge set their individual bond amounts at $25,000 for each count they face.
A grand jury will hear their case Monday, Nov. 9.
If you have any information about other possible victims, you’re urged to contact the Blue Ash Police Department at (513) 745-8555.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
