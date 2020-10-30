Chilly Friday, killing frost early Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday is off to a cool start with temperatures in the 40s.
The high later will struggle to reach 50 degrees.
A Freeze Warning is in effect 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday for the entire Tri-State.
A widespread, killing frost is expected.
Temperatures will dip in the 30s and 20s, so you might want to cover your sensitive plants or bring them inside.
The official rainfall total at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport through 10 p.m. Thursday was 1.85″, just a bit more than the record rainfall for Oct. 29 of 1.84″ in 1883.
Rain has ended, and the sky is expected to slowly clear Friday.
We will remain dry until Sunday.
A few scattered showers are possible from 7 a.m. on.
Another killing frost is in the forecast Monday morning.
Some areas may see a hard freeze.
The last frosty morning for a while will be Tuesday.
A nice warming trend will move in, pushing high temperatures well into the 60s starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
Conditions also will be dry for most of that time period.
