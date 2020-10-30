Christ Hospital offering limited-edition onesies to babies born on Halloween

Christ Hospital is offering limited-edition onesies to babies born on Halloween. (Source: Christ Hospital)
By Maggy Mcdonel | October 30, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 2:40 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christ Hospital is offering limited-edition onesies to babies born on Halloween.

They say babies born at Christ Hospital’s main campus and Liberty Township will get "trick-or-treat from six feet” onesies.

Parents will also get matching masks, according to hospital officials.

Baby Lily: Mother, Rachel Harmon and father, Scott Rust Born at The Christ Hospital main campus in Mt. Auburn
Baby Lily

Mother, Rachel Harmon and father, Scott Rust

  • Born at The Christ Hospital main campus in Mt. Auburn
Baby Grayson: Mother, Kayla Gatherwrigth and father, Matt Gatherwright Born at The Christ Hospital Medical Center – Liberty Township
Baby Grayson

Mother, Kayla Gatherwrigth and father, Matt Gatherwright

  • Born at The Christ Hospital Medical Center – Liberty Township

