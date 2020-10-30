Christ Hospital offering limited-edition onesies to babies born on Halloween

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christ Hospital is offering limited-edition onesies to babies born on Halloween.
They say babies born at Christ Hospital’s main campus and Liberty Township will get "trick-or-treat from six feet” onesies.
Parents will also get matching masks, according to hospital officials.
Baby Lily
Mother, Rachel Harmon and father, Scott Rust
- Born at The Christ Hospital main campus in Mt. Auburn
Baby Grayson
Mother, Kayla Gatherwrigth and father, Matt Gatherwright
- Born at The Christ Hospital Medical Center – Liberty Township
