Cincinnati Children’s has a new COVID-19 safe way to give during the holidays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s is coming up with new ways to give during the holidays despite COVID-19 restrictions.
They say toy drop-offs are no longer accepted at the hospital due to COVID-19.
“We understand the joy that comes with giving gifts in-person and that this is a big change for people who have traditionally shopped for toys and dropped them off at the hospital,” clinical director of Child Life and Integrative Care at Cincinnati Children’s Eileen Clark said.
However, they say they have created a new way for donors to get toys to patients this holiday season.
The Holiday Bundle Campaign, they say, is an easy and safe way to give a little joy.
“After careful consideration we decided this is the best way for everyone, including our patients and families, to stay safe and healthy during the holiday season,” Clark said.
They say they have created age-specific holiday bundles for donors to choose from online starting at $25 and up.
A Child Lifecare team members will then purchase and distribute the toys to our patients throughout the holiday season, the hospital says.
Here are examples of the bundles:
Beaming Baby Bundle: For newborn to 2, includes a variety of baby items and toys
Toddler Trinkets and Playful Preschool Pack: For ages 2 to 5, includes a variety of age-appropriate learning toys and books
Spectacular School Age Sack: For ages 6 to 11, includes a variety of crafts, toys and activities
Terrific Teen and Young Adult Treasures: For ages 12 and up, includes a variety of teen-friendly activities and games
Soothing Sensory Specials: For children of all ages with sensory challenges, includes a variety of items that provide sensory stimulation through touch, sight and sound.
They say, another option is the Cincinnati Children’s Amazon Wish List.
