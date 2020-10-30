Cincinnati police warn of text message cyber scam

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department tweeted a warning Friday evening about a cyber scam involving a FedEx delivery notice.
The notice arrived by text message to numerous phones locally, including several in the FOX19 NOW newsroom.
Several Cincinnati Police Department mobile phones also reportedly received the message.
The message notified recipients they had a FedEx parcel on the way, then provided a link. As CPD notes, “The problem is we didn’t order anything.”
CPD continues: “This is either a link to an advertisement or a virus-soaked website.”
The department warns never to open unsolicited or suspicious text messages.
