City Council moves forward with “road calming” initiative in Price Hill to prevent accidents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rush hour parking restrictions in Price Hill are officially being eliminated.
This is in response to a motion filed by council members about six weeks ago.
It’s a way to get drivers to slow down, they say, creating a safer neighborhood for motorists, pedestrians, and children.
In several weeks, the city will be removing all signs on West 8th street that say no parking during rush hours.
The council says they will be taking the outer lane on the street and making it parking 24/7.
“The experience of the neighborhood is that commuters are driving too fast in the age of cell phones and all the rest they’re driving with distraction, that can be a danger for children it can be a danger for neighbors it has a damaging impact on the ambiance of the community,” said Councilman David Mann.
They say the initiative is a “road calming” program, making it safer for those who live nearby.
Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann says this has worked on the east side and downtown, and it’s about time the west side jumped onboard.
“I’m just excited that the west side is getting something amazing. We don’t get as much attention as the east side. My husband and I drive down this street every day and it is nuts, so hopefully, this will prevent a lot of accidents,” said Sundermann.
“Let me tell you, it’s scary sometimes to cross the street especially for seniors, people with disabilities, people with kids in a stroller, people trying to walk a dog because you have to run across the street when it’s in a heavy traffic period and it just doesn’t feel right,” said lifelong resident, Pete Witte.
Pete Witte is a lifelong resident in Price Hill, and he says the fast traffic has taken away from the viability of the neighborhood.
“The feel of West 8th is no longer the residential street it once was and we as a neighborhood of people that live in Price Hill around West 8th street want it to return to what it was originally,” said Witte.
Council members say the signs will fully be removed and the plan will be implemented in the next 4-6 weeks.
