Crews respond to fire at Sycamore Township hotel
Crews are on scene of a fire at a hotel off Reading Road in Sycamore Township Friday morning (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Artino | October 30, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 7:30 AM

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio(FOX19) - Crews responded to a fire at a hotel in Sycamore Township Friday morning.

Flames were reported at Carrousel Inn & Suites, 8001 Reading Road, about 5:48 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It appears the building may be vacant.

Reading Road was closed in the area but it has since reopened.

