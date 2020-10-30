Crews respond to fire at Sycamore Township hotel

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio(FOX19) - Crews responded to a fire at a hotel in Sycamore Township Friday morning.
Flames were reported at Carrousel Inn & Suites, 8001 Reading Road, about 5:48 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
It appears the building may be vacant.
Reading Road was closed in the area but it has since reopened.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.