Dry on your Friday, FREEZE WARNING Saturday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The rain is out of here and now the cold air settles in as a Freeze Warning has been issued for Saturday morning.
Friday afternoon through Sunday early morning will be dry but Sunday from about 7am into evening a few scattered showers are possible.
Look for decreasing clouds Friday and a high of 49 degrees.
We will likely see a widespread killing frost Saturday morning with temperatures below 32 degrees. Monday morning look for another killing frost and in some spots a hard freeze.
The last frosty morning for a while will be Tuesday because a nice warming trend pushes high temperatures well into the 60s next Wednesday through Tuesday November 10th. During the same period low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
The weather will also be dry when the weather is warming from Monday November 2nd trough November 11th.
