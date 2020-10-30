Family frantically searching for missing NKY man

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - Relatives are desperate for answers as their loved one has been missing for more than a week now.
Aaron Tyler McPhearson, 25, has not been seen since Oct. 20, according to his family. His mother, Pattie McPhearson, said he was last seen leaving his grandmother’s house, near 11th and Central in Newport, that day.
Aaron told his grandmother he was going to spend time with friends and would be home in time for dinner.
But he never returned, Pattie said.
With no money or car, his aunt wonders where could have gone.
“Didn’t have a job at the time, so he doesn’t have any money," Catherine Bell, McPhearson’s aunt, said. "He doesn’t have a driver’s license. He doesn’t have a vehicle. How far can you go on foot by yourself and just disappear?”
Pattie and Bell are both distraught and said that Aaron has never disappeared before or cut off communication with his family.
“I’ve ran the gamut through my mind, ya know, did somebody give him something?" Bell said. "Talk him into doing drugs, did he OD and they left him? Did somebody lure him away and they’ve murdered him and left him somewhere?”
Bell said that Aaron does have a developmental delay that could affect his judgment.
His family fears that one wrong decision could put him in danger.
“He’s a little slow, not anything major, but very easily influenced by others," Bell said. "There have been a couple fake Facebook pages under his name that have popped up under the last couple of days with no pictures of anything. We don’t know where that’s coming from.”
Relatives describe Aaron as 5′9″, around 150-pounds, with three tattoos.
They said when he left, he did not have a cell phone or a coat.
All they want to know is that he is somewhere safe.
“Please come home," Pattie said. "Your mom loves you.”
Newport Police said they plan to release more information about McPhearson’s case on Friday.
Aaron’s family members said they are getting flyers printed and will be posting them around town in the coming days.
Anyone with information on the case can call Newport Police at 859-261-8477.
