Forest Hills students celebrate a fun and educational Halloween tradition

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forest Hills high school students found a fun and educational way to get into the Halloween spirit this year.
They showed off their periodic table of pumpkins Friday morning.
The students say they woke up early to do this project they have done over the last several years.
They say this is actually their 6th year doing it.
High school chemistry classes put together a periodic chart with more than 100 pumpkins that have been carved.
Just in case you don’t remember, there are 118 elements on the periodic table.
The pumpkins will then be placed on the school’s lawn off Forest Ave.
They say the community can check out their hard work and, maybe even learn a thing or two!
The pumpkins were lit at 6:30 this morning so if you live in the area, drive by to check it out!
