Freeze Warning Saturday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news increasing sunshine Friday afternoon, but temperatures only reach upper 40′s. We stay dry through Sunday early morning, as some showers from about 7am into early afternoon are possible. This will then bring some falling temperatures and breezy conditions for Sunday afternoon.
However, before we get there we need to deal with a FREEZE WARNING for Saturday morning. We will likely see a widespread killing frost Saturday morning with temperatures below 32 degrees. Monday morning look for another killing frost and in some spots a hard freeze.
The last frosty morning for a while will be Tuesday because a nice warming trend pushes high temperatures well into the 60s next Wednesday through Tuesday November 10th. During the same period low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
The weather will also be dry when the weather is warming from Monday November 2nd trough November 11th.
