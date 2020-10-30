Kroger offering drive-thru trick-or-treating at some locations this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger is offering a drive-thru trick-or-treat option at some of their local stores this weekend.
They say they want to help their customers enjoy a safe and fun Halloween.
At participating stores, they say customers should follow the signs and directions to the designated trick-or-treat area.
They say employees will direct customers to drive through a line and receive a treat bag and coupon book.
For everyone’s safety, they say, all employees will wear facial coverings, gloves, and reflective vests.
All customers are invited to wear costumes and are recommended to wear facial coverings to trick-or-treat from their vehicles.
WHEN:
- Friday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (while supplies last)
- Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (while supplies last)
WHERE:
- 1095 South Main Street, Centerville, OH 45458
- 4100 Hunt Road, Blue Ash, OH 45236
- 4613 Marburg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45209
- 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville, OH 45440
- 885 Union Blvd., Englewood, OH 45322
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.