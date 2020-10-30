Local organization offering rides to the polls on election day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local organization is offering rides to the polls on election day.
The Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative (GCVC) is a non-partisan organization that says they work on voter engagement and advocacy.
One of the ways they say they can do that is to provide rides to the polls for those who need it.
“We are providing rides to any voter who needs transportation support to go vote early, and also including election day, we have over 60 drivers who are ready to help the community and people have really stepped up," Meeka Owens, co-founder of GCVC said.
Lincoln Heights resident Effie Valentine says she is ready to vote and is happy to catch a ride to her polling station.
Right now, Valentine says her car needs repairs and she was excited to find the ride program on-line.
“I needed a ride. So I Googled it, I’m very thankful my vehicle is not up to standard so very, very appreciative.” Valentine said.
“This is new, we (GCVC) quickly came together earlier this year after we saw primaries being disrupted and really wanting to make sure we responded to the community and voters and being able to give them messages and information, they would need to be able to vote safely and in an informed way in this election and so we just we had volunteers from day one," Owens said.
Valentine says she never misses an election, “very important? they’re very important.”
They ask that if you need a ride to text Ride 20-20 To 79-79-79 call (513) 204-9743 of fill out a form here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.