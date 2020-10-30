Man wanted for murder still at-large, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are looking for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man earlier this month.
Marquan Cook has been indicted by a Butler Grand Jury for the murder of Brandon Moneyham, according to the Middletown Division of Police Sgt. Nelson.
Cook has not been found though and police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on where Cook might be is asked to call police at 513-425-7733.
Cook was indicted for the murder that happened Oct. 11 on North Verity Parkway, police said.
Around 1 a.m. that night, police said they found Moneyham dead outside of a Middletown nightclub.
