Millions of Tri-State absentee ballots still not returned

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Millions of absentee ballots around the Tri-State still have not been received by the Board of Elections (BOE) office in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.
With four days left until Election Day, there is still a staggering number of absentee ballots left unaccounted for.
1,490,089 absentee ballots were requested in Indiana. The state’s BOE said it is unknown at this time how many of those they received.
Kentucky’s BOE said 655,452 voters requested absentee ballots. 144,442 absentee ballots still have not been received by Kentucky’s BOE office.
3,173,586 people in Ohio requested absentee ballots.
The number of those ballots received by the BOE office, as of Oct. 27, is 840,644.
The USPS said it generally takes about two days for an absentee ballot to be mailed.
Since Oct. 1, the average time of delivery for First-Class Mail, including ballots, was 2.5 days with 97.5% of all measured First-Class Mail delivered within five days across the country.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.