NKU officials move to full remote learning as Campbell and Kenton turn red

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - NKU officials have made the decision to move to fully remote learning as Kentucky’s COVID-19 case numbers steadily rise.
In a letter to NKU faculty, staff, and students Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs Sue Ott Rowlands said this decision comes after Campbell and Kenton County were added to the list of “red” counties in Kentucky.
Kentucky counties are placed into one of four groups: ‘green,’ ‘yellow,’ ‘orange’ and ‘red.’ The groups represent average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
‘Red’ counties have more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents.
Rowlands says students who have in-person courses will hear from their instructors with information on how to move forward.
On-campus office hours are halted for offices that can offer services remotely, Rowland said in the letter.
Limited capacity will be put in place, according to Rowland, for offices that must be on-campus.
Division and college leaders will follow up with their teams with more details regarding operations, she writes.
Rowlands says these new regulations begin Monday.
However, she says it is critical to take precautions this weekend if you were intending on celebrating Halloween.
She says it is recommended that you neither host nor attend any gatherings or events.
“Please follow the NORSE NINE principles and protect yourself by wearing a mask over your mouth and nose and maintaining social distance,” Rowlands asks.
Rowlands says if numbers improve and the counties are moved to ‘orange,' NKU can return to the ‘Moving Forward’ plan.
“We are counting on our campus community to help protect each other, and I know our faculty, staff and students will once again rise to the occasion. Remember, Norse protects Norse,” Rowlands said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.