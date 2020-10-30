Oxford police investigate bizarre break-in where nothing was taken

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Oxford police are investigating a bizarre off-campus burglary near Miami University involving a woman who entered an apartment through an unlocked door and asked to use the restroom.
The students who live in the townhome apartment the woman broke into, Dave Demieri and Katie Carene, say they are still trying to process the woman’s motive.
Demieri says he was upstairs waiting for Carene to return last Saturday night when he thought he heard the doorbell ring. He says he rarely keeps his front door locked because it’s mostly college students in the area.
“You know, I heard to door open, so I started to get up to greet them at the door,” Demieri said.
As he was walking down the steps, Demieri says he heard his name called — “David?” But he didn’t recognize the voice and now believes the woman got it from a sign they have on their kitchen counter.
The woman is described as middle-aged, tan, short and carrying a large purse.
“At that point in time, I was just really confused,” Demieri said. “The woman asked to use my restroom, and before I could even really reply, she kind of just took off and started walking through the house.”
“He was just like, ‘There was a woman in our house who pretty much refused to leave,’” Carene recalled. “And I was just kind of confused. I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Did you know her?’ He was like, ‘No.’"
Carene says she was 20 miles away at the time with friends at the Dent Schoolhouse.
“At first, I was shell-shocked,” Demieri said. “I didn’t really say anything, and she walked, and I was like, ‘Excuse me,’ and she just walked in the bathroom.”
He adds the woman was not belligerent or threatening but did seem somewhat inebriated. After spending several minutes in the bathroom...
“She started walking towards me, and I said, ‘Hey, you gotta go,’ and she’s asking if she has a lighter, and she has a cigarette in her hand, and she’s asking if she can smoke inside, and I said, ‘No, I don’t have a lighter,'” Demieri said. “I know at one point she asked me if she could use my toaster to light the cigarette.”
Carene also recalls Demieri telling her about the toaster. “That one really threw me over the edge,” she said.
But the woman’s unwelcome visit wasn’t over yet.
“After that I kept telling her, ‘Okay, you really got to go,'" Demieri said. “I know she walked over here, towards this cart here. She was asking if she could have like juice or like the cherries.”
Carene doesn’t believe she would have acted much differently.
“I would have said, along the same lines of he did,” she said. “I don’t think I would have been as nice as he would be or as he was.”
Oxford police say if the woman is found she will be charged with burglary even though nothing was taken.
