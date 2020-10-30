Record-shattering 3,845 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 5,291 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 212,782 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour record increase of 3,845 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not holding a briefing on Friday, but 19 News provided a video update with the latest data.
An additional 12,173 total cases and 312 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 18,969 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 3,841 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
