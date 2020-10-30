Report: KSP training presentation quotes Hitler, pushes for cadets to be ‘ruthless killers’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A slideshow presentation used to train Kentucky State Police cadets pushes for the recruits to be “ruthless killers," the duPont Manual High School newspaper Manual RedEye reports.
The student publication reveals the slideshow also quotes Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to encourage cadets to use violence while on the force.
It was reportedly removed in 2013 and is not currently used.
Writers for Manual RedEye were sent the KSP presentation by a local attorney, David Ward, who got the material through an open records request. His request was for any state police training materials used to train a trooper involved in a fatal shooting in Harlan County in 2018.
(Story continues below photo)
Hitler’s violent mindset is seemingly glorified and quoted in the presentation. “A mindset void of emotion” is urged upon cadets in the slideshow, as well as a need to “meet violence with greater violence.” The quotes are written on a slide titled “Violence of Action.”
Mein Kampf, Hitler’s 1925 manifesto that is considered the most famous anti-Semitic Nazi publication ever written, is also quoted on the slide. It reads “the very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence.”
A link in the presentation also reportedly brings visitors to a Goodreads page on Hitler.
The last slide features in bold text “Über Alles,” a portion of the German national anthem that was removed, which translates directly to “above all." A New Yorker article reveals why the term was removed from the anthem, saying many Germans believe the phrase is associated with Nazism.
(Story continues below photo)
A KSP spokesperson, Lt. Joshua Lawson, responded to Manual RedEye’s inquiry about the presentation, claiming it was made seven years ago by an academy instructor. Lawson also defended many aspects of the information being provided to cadets in the slideshow.
KSP Lt. Curt Hall, whose name is used on the presentation, was referred to as teaching a “warrior mentality," per KSP Captain James Goble. Goble’s statement was used in a deposition on Oct. 14, Manual RedEye revealed.
It’s reported that Hall has since retired from the force but served as the assistant commander at the KSP Academy from 2005 to 2015. He also served as the KSP commander of internal affairs before his retirement.
It is not entirely clear if Hall created the slideshow presentation, but the communications director for the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed it is no longer used to train incoming troopers. She also disapproved of its previous use.
Governor Andy Beshear also issued the following statement on the piece, saying “action” will be taken to correct its existence:
Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds made clear her distaste for the tone used in the training piece, writing the following statement on Twitter:
WAVE 3 News also received the following statement regarding the presentation from Lexington-based Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass. He said the training materials encouraging violence is a disservice to the troopers themselves and the community they serve.
Read his full statement below.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.