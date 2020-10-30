Season opening tournament highlights XU schedule release

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Xavier University released its 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule, including the season-opening four-team Xavier Invitational at Cintas Center.
The Xavier invitational includes Oakland, Bradley, and Toledo and will be played during Thanksgiving week to start XU’s season.
It’s only the second in-season tournament hosted by Xavier.
Xavier’s non-conference schedule also includes the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout against UC at Fifth Third Arena, as well as home games against Oklahoma, Eastern Kentucky, and Tennesee Tech.
The Big East has released the December portion of its schedule. The television schedule and tip times for all of the November and December games will be announced at a later date.
2020-21 XAVIER BASKETBALL SCHEDULE (AS OF 10-30-20)
Wed. Nov. 25 Oakland (Xavier Invitational) Noon
Thur. Nov. 26 Bradley (Xavier Invitational) Noon
Fri. Nov. 27 Toledo (Xavier Invitational) Noon
Mon. Nov. 30 Eastern Kentucky
Wed. Dec. 2 Tennessee Tech
Sun. Dec. 6 at Cincinnati
Wed. Dec. 9 Oklahoma (BIG EAST-Big 12 Challenge)
Sat. Dec. 12 at Providence (BIG EAST)
Tues. Dec. 15 Seton Hall (BIG EAST)
Fri. Dec. 18 at DePaul (BIG EAST)
Sun. Dec. 20 Marquette (BIG EAST)
Wed. Dec. 23 at Creighton (BIG EAST)
