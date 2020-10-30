Police searching for car in hit-skip outside Hamilton High School

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton police are investigating a crash that left a high-school student battered and bruised Thursday morning.
Quinn Bullard says he was walking through a crosswalk at 7:30 a.m. heading to Hamilton High School when a car hit him.
It’s a walk Bullard says he makes every day.
“I see this car over to my right, and he’s turning,” Bullard recalled. “I’m thinking, ‘He’s just going to stop for me,’ and then he kept going and side-swiped me.”
Bullard says he rolled over the hood of the car and landed in a puddle.
He escaped the incident with minor injuries — a scraped-up arm and some bruises — something for which he credits a background in the martial arts.
“I’ve been doing Judo since I was, what, 4? And in it they have a break fall where you land like this and slap your hand on the ground,” Bullard said. “Keep your head up, so I didn’t wack my head at all.”
His mother, Jeanette Bullard, says it could have been much worse.
“The ER doctor said that he was very fortunate the injuries were not just, you know, awful,” she said.
Jeannette adds she can understand how wet road conditions and the dark morning hours could have contributed to the crash, but the car driving off is unacceptable.
“I feel like they didn’t intentionally hit my child,” she said, “but I think they should have done the right thing, obviously, and stopped the car and attended to my child or ask if he’s ok.”
Bullard says he didn’t get a good look at the driver but adds the vehicle was a light-gray mid-2000′s car.
He says if you’re in the Hamilton area, look out for the car.
“Look for a dent in the front,” he said.
If you see the car, you’re urged call Hamilton police at (513) 868-5811.
