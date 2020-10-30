Visitation held at Spring Grove for fallen sheriff’s deputy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was a somber day Friday at Spring Grove Cemetery as leaders and dignitaries remembered Hamilton County Sheriff’s Cpl. Deputy Adam McMillan.
McMillan, 42, suffered serious head trauma when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus in Anderson Township on Oct. 8. He had been in a coma but passed away on Oct. 23 with his family and friends by his side, according to Sheriff Jim Neil.
A public visitation was held Friday afternoon at Spring Grove Funeral Homes. McMillan’s funeral will be held Saturday, along with a procession route from Spring Grove and a burial ceremony at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Neil said Friday it’s been a tough few weeks for the law enforcement community. He said he’s thankful the community has stood by as they mourn and honor McMillan’s 19-year legacy.
“He was a professional,” Neil said. “His drive to be the best he could be as a deputy sheriff, serving the people of Hamilton County, is awesome.”
Neil says McMillan proudly served the county for nearly two decades, most recently as a member of the traffic unit.
“He’s a hero, not because he made the ultimate sacrifice, but he’s a hero because 19 years ago he decided to serve the people of Hamilton County — and serve he did.”
Neil added the results of the investigation into the crash that fatally injured McMillan will be released shortly.
