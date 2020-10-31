Community members found ways to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Community members are finding ways to celebrate Halloween despite COVID-19 concerns.
FOX19 went around Cincinnati to see how people were dressing up, getting candy, and staying safe.
Things looked a little bit different this year, families took their children trick-or-treating earlier in the evening and went to places with planned events like Findlay Market.
Cincinnati Police Department posted Halloween guidelines to their Facebook page, in hopes people stay safe.
Reminding people that Hamilton County is in a COVID-19 red alert-which is a public emergency with very high exposure and spread.
“I think this is a better option for us, it’s daylight, there’s a lot of people out, we don’t have to worry about cars, it seems very safe here," said the parent of a young trick-or-treater.
Over The Rhine held a Halloween event from 4 to 6 this afternoon that went from Findlay Market to Washington Park.
People were required to wear face masks covering their nose and mouth.
Groups of ten people or less had to be lead through the market to make sure people remained six feet apart.
Candy was passed out by volunteers wearing gloves and children couldn’t grab it.
Many say they were trepidatious of going door-to-door, so they enjoyed the distanced events in OTR.
“I just don’t really like the idea of everybody breathing on each other and being close to each other and this seems like a better opportunity for people to keep their distance from each other," an event attendee said.
Things looked a little different in neighborhoods like East Walnut Hills where some families took their kids to a few of their neighbor’s homes.
One neighbor had a table with candy for kids to come and take, another had a candy shoot where he would drop the treats inside and trick-or-treaters got to catch it.
While this Halloween may have felt a little different than years past it still provided the same tricks and treats for the gouls and gobblins.
