Dry tonight with falling temperatures and sprinkles Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a chilly morning with most local airports reporting temperatures in the upper 20s (CVG was the exception with a low of 35) the afternoon was nice! We will see clear skies eaarly so you can view the Full Blue Moon! A cold front will approach the Tri-State Sunday morning bringing cloudy skies and sprinkles at times. Temperatures will actually be the warmest of the day in the morning. Rain chances will end by the afternoon with clearing skies and brisk winds. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s this afternoon.