KSP investigating a crash where man was hit and killed on I-75

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night.
Robert Fugate, 50, was identified by KSP as having been struck and killed by a car on the interstate.
Police say around 11:30 p.m. Fugate had been involved in a single-vehicle crash and was standing in the left lane 156-mile marker of I-75 in Williamstown.
Two other vehicles then stopped to help Fugate, police say.
Fugate was attempting to push his car into the shoulder when a car traveling in the left lane him and then the two vehicles that had pulled over to help him, according to KSP.
Police say Fugate was pronounced dead at the scene, no one else was injured during the crash.
KSP says the investigation is ongoing.
