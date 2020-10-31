2 people transported after crash involving cement truck in Wilder, KY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people were taken are hospitalized after a crash involving a cement truck occurred Saturday morning, Campbell County police said.
Officers confirm that they received a call about a crash on the AA Highway at Rosewood around 8:30 a.m.
Wilder firefighters say the area was closed in both directions due to the accident.
It is unclear how the crash occurred or the conditions of the two people.
Officers are still investigating.
