Playoff worthy? Undefeated UC routs Memphis

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The campaign to consider UC for the college football playoff grew on Saturday after a dominating 49-10 win over Memphis at Nippert Stadium.
Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder, coming off a four touchdown performance at SMU, finished with five total touchdowns to lead UC to an easy win.
The Bearcats lost twice to Memphis last season, but avenged the losses with one of their best performances of the season.
“Revenge is not something we talked about because revenge is kind of a negative term,” said UC head coach Luke Fickell. “We kind of used it as redemption.”
The Bearcats are currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25, but only four teams make the college football playoff at the end of the year. UC would have to finish the season undefeated to even be considered for one of the playoff berths.
“I told (the team) don’t believe the hype out there,” added Fickell. “We’ve got to continue to focus on the things we need to do. A lot of things have to fall into place - whatever that is and whatever that means, I don’t know.”
The Bearcats (5-0) next play Houston at Nippert Stadium.
