WATCH LIVE: Funeral to take place for Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy corporal

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A funeral will be held for fallen Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Adam McMillan.
McMillan, 42, died after suffering serious head trauma due to an accident involving his cruiser and a Metro bus on Oct. 8.
According to Sheriff Jim Neil, he had been in a coma but passed away on Oct. 23 with his family and friends by his side.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jim Neil say McMillan’s fellow officers and friends will reflect on McMillan’s life, including Deputy Jason Hovekamp and Sheriff Neil. A bagpipe procession will conclude the funeral service.
After the service, law enforcement will participate in a funeral procession. It will start at Spring Grove Funeral Homes and end at Arlington Memorial Gardens.
A public visitation was held Friday afternoon at Spring Grove Funeral Homes.
Neil says McMillan, who was an organ donor, proudly served the county for nearly two decades, most recently as a member of the traffic unit.
“He’s a hero, not because he made the ultimate sacrifice, but he’s a hero because 19 years ago he decided to serve the people of Hamilton County — and serve he did.”'
