Joe Biden coming to Ohio in final hours of campaign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a campaign stop in Ohio Monday fewer than 24 hours before in-person voting begins on election day, according to the Biden-Harris campaign.
The Democrat will discuss “bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation,” a campaign statement reads.
Location and timing details are forthcoming.
The race is much tighter in Ohio, which Trump carried by 8 percent in 2016. Current polls show the president’s lead inside the margin at just 0.2 points.
That explains in part why Trump’s schedule in the final 48 hours of the race is so dizzying, with five rallies in as many states on Sunday and seven more planned for Monday.
Democratic concerns center on turnout among Black voters.
The challenge is exacerbated by the push to encourage mail-in voting, of which Black voters have been historically skeptical in strongholds like Philadelphia, Democratic lobbyist Joe Hill told AP.
