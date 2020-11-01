Cincinnati defense attorney killed cycling in East End hit-skip

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A well known criminal defense attorney died Sunday from injuries suffered in a hit-skip crash on Eastern Avenue in the East End, according to CPD’s Traffic Unit.
Police say the victim, Steven Adams, 55, was cycling when an unknown vehicle hit him.
The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle did not stop after the crash, police say.
Police are currently investigating this incident and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact CPD at 513-352-2514.
Adams graduated from NKU’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 1991, according to the profile on his website. He began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, where he stayed until 1999.
He had been in private practice focusing on criminal and DUI defense since 2000. Additionally, he was a board member for the Ohio Association of Criminal defense Lawyers and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association College.
Adams’s work in the community included serving on the boards of local charities and civic groups, the profile says, and as a volunteer with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
He competed in the Ironman Triathlon World Championships four times, according to the profile.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.