Local group of teens formed bond with Bengals players in effort to better the Cincinnati community

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local group of teens has formed a special bond with the Bengals players in an effort to make the Cincinnati community a better place to live.
The Bengals may have played host to the Titans but Paul Brown stadium also hosted a group called Dive Right on Sunday.
They had a huge win today and not just in the game.
“Police Officers and young people, people in the community coming together to discuss social issues: Implicit bias, adversity, community,” Cincinnati Police Officer Eddie Hawkins said.
Hawkins says that they’ve partnered with the Bengals for three years now.
“One thing I’ll say about the players is they’ve embraced and decided to use their platform to have some very serious conversations with these young people. It’s been some very moving conversations,” Hawkins said.
Officer Hawkins says it’s a chance to open a dialogue between the players the teens and the police.
“These young people have a lot of questions to ask because these are going to be our leaders and what we want to do is equip them with the ability to lead. So, what better way to do that than have some tough conversations around some serious issues and make it so it’s not always GRRR, they can truly have a conversation in an open forum.” Hawkins said.
