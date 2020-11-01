Michigan man runs 33.5-miles in honor of local 3-year-old girl who died after battle with cancer

KALAMAZOO, Mi. (FOX19) - A Michigan man ran 33.5-miles in honor of a local 3-year-old girl who died after a battle with cancer in October.
Joe Lock headed out Sunday morning for a 33.5-mile run with a picture of Callie Shaffer in hand, according to a Facebook post on the ‘Callie strong, Tiny but mighty’ page.
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, the family of Callie met Lock at the end of his run, according to another post on the page.
Callie passed away a little over two weeks ago after a long battle with cancer.
Her fight with neuroblastoma has drawn local and national attention.
Callie’s parents say they remain dedicated to raising money for research in honor of their daughter and continue to keep up with the ‘Callie strong, Tiny but mighty’ Facebook page.
