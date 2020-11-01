Middletown Middle School to go fully remote for 2 weeks

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown Middle School will move to fully remote learning beginning Wednesday, according to District Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr.
The move is due to “a high number of student and staff COVID-19 positives and subsequent quarantines,” Styles said in a statement to parents Sunday.
The building will be closed Monday, and students will not attend class either remotely or in-person while the staff transitions to remote learning, Styles says.
Students will return on the hybrid model Nov. 16, with A-L surnamed students attending in-person Monday and Tuesday and M-Z surnamed students attending Thursday and Friday.
The middle school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the two-week closure, Styles says.
“While we are disappointed that we must close our building, we are pleased with the progress our students have made so far this school year,” Styles said. “Because our MMS students were recently learning five-days remotely, we expect this transition to be a smooth one. Our MMS staff will be reaching out to students and parents to provide further details about our next steps.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.