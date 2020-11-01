Victim in coma after shooting in Northern Kentucky

WALTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A shooting in Northern Kentucky early Sunday morning has left the victim in a medically induced coma, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred in the 190 block of Ashwood Drive around 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.
Kevin Sanders, 19, of Walton, got into what deputies describe as an “altercation” with Charles Chipman, 34, also of Walton, after Sanders arrived to pick Chipman up from the address, according to the sheriff’s office. The altercation occurred in the street.
Sanders eventually shot Chipman multiple times, deputies say.
Chipman was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Air Care. He went into surgery, the sheriff’s office says, and was placed into a medically induced coma.
His condition has been described as stable, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sanders fled the scene, deputies say, but was arrested nearby. He has since been charged with felony assault and booked into the Boone County Detention Center.
