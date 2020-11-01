Windy with dropping temperatures Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tonight clouds will increase ahead of a strong cold front. That front will usher in light rain, strong winds, and falling temperatures. Rain will be possible from 6-11am. Winds will gust as high as 40mph at times. Temperatures will begin falling after sunrise from 49º to 44º by 3pm and into the 30s by sunset. Monday morning will be frosty with a Freeze Watch in effect across much of the area until 10am.