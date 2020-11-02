Arrest warrant issued for Butler County dog groomer charged in euthanizing dog

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An arrest warrant was issued for a Butler County dog groomer charged in euthanizing dog after she did not show up to court for her sentencing on Monday, the Middletown court clerk said.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Andra Edison, 51, was charged in July with cruelty to a companion animal.
Tina Brady says she told the sheriff’s office that she had to euthanize her 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Lacy, after a grooming session occurred at Edison’s home.
Edison had branched out on her own after the groomers she was employed with had shut down due to COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said.
Brady also told the sheriff’s office that Lacy was dropped off at her home by Edison.
When Lacy got home, she was whimpering, falling over, and unable to walk, holding her head toward the ground, the sheriff’s office said.
Lacey was taken to MetVet for emergency care. It was determined she suffered blunt force trauma to the head, bruising around the neck and shoulders, and seven broken ribs causing lung contusions, the sheriff’s office said.
After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said it appeared Edison held Lacey down on the grooming table with all Edison’s body weight.
Brady said she decided to euthanize Lacey due to the extent of injuries.
Court documents say Edison plead no contest on Oct. 1. She could have served up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine for cruelty to a companion animal.
An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday if she is arrested before then.
