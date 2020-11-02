Bengals snap losing streak with win over Titans

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 31-20. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Source: Bryan Woolston)
By Associated Press | November 2, 2020 at 10:07 AM EST - Updated November 2 at 10:07 AM

CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Burrow threw two fourth-quarter TD passes to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 31-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak and have now matched last season’s victory total of two as they head into a bye week.

Tennessee has lost consecutive games after starting 5-0. Their five-game road winning streak also came to an end.

Cincinnati started fast for the third straight week, jumping to 10-0 lead. But unlike those two games, Burrow’s two late touchdown throws helped the Bengals close this one out.

