Cincinnati police officer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of filing false tax returns, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.
Police records state that Quiana Campbell, 40, earned more than $81,000 in off-duty income in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and did not report at least $60,000 when she filed her taxes.
Court documents say Campbell will have to pay $24,000 in restitution to the IRS as a part of her plea.
“As a police officer, the defendant was responsible for enforcing the law,” said Bryant Jackson with IRS Criminal Investigation. “By filing false tax returns for her personal financial gain, she violated the law.”
Campbell was also indicted on charges of lying to federal agents but those charges were dismissed as part of her guilty plea.
She declined comment Monday.
The judge said there will be a pre-sentencing investigation to help determine her sentence.
Willfully filing a false tax return carries a potential maximum penalty of up to three years in prison, federal officials said.
Campbell came to the attention of federal officials as part of a money laundering and drug trafficking investigation into local nightclubs who may have been “tipped off” about raids and possibly protected by “members of the Cincinnati Police Department,” according to court records unsealed earlier this year.
Investigators initially said they found text messages from January 2015 in which a nightclub owner texted Campbell to ask about a specific person who had visited the club.
“She’s an officer….” Campbell wrote back, federal court records state. She also discussed possible reasons police would be investigating the club, writing: “They work on random nights and go into different bars. If they come back again next weekend, I would say yes.”
When federal agents questioned Campbell about the text conversation, they said she lied to them. Campbell told the agents she would never confirm if an individual was a police officer because if they were working in an undercover capacity, it would put them in danger.
She has been with the Cincinnati Police Department for 11 years but is currently suspended without pay.
According to her personnel file, Campbell has been on desk duty since November 2018, when she was stripped of her gun badge and police powers. At the time, she was working in the police impound lot.
She became a Cincinnati police officer in December 2008 and worked in Districts 1 and 5 and then was transferred to District four, where she connected with the community as part of the the Neighborhood Liaison Unit.
Campbell received a Greater Cincinnati Public Service Award of Valor on May 11, 2017, for giving CPR to Jamie Urton, an employee for the Cincinnati Association for the Blind, when he was shot after accidentally striking a 4-year-old boy on the street in March 2017.
Under suspended police powers, she has been unable to work off-duty details.
Campbell is the second Cincinnati police officer in the past year to face charges of filing a false income tax return.
A colleague of Campbell’s who also worked scores of off-duty nightclub details, retired Cincinnati police captain, Michael Savard, entered pleas last year to federal charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return.
Savard admitted to asking for and accepting a $5,000 bribe from an unnamed sergeant to retire early so the sergeant could be promoted, federal court records show.
He recently was sentenced to five years probation on each charge of bribery and filing a false income tax return.
The sentences are running concurrently, or at the same time.
Savard also can no longer have a firearm and, now, neither can Campbell.
