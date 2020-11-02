CSX closes 2 Butler County roads this week

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - CSX Railroad will close two Butler County roads to all traffic this week for rail crossing replacements, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.
Augspurger Road will close between Gephart Road and Jackson Road in St. Clair Township starting Monday through Thursday.
Jackson Road will shut down between Augspurger Road and Savitz Drive starting Wednesday through Friday.
Westbound Augspurger Road traffic can detour north on Wayne Madison Road, southeast on Trenton Road to North Riverside Drive to Trenton Road, south on U.S. 127, and east on Augspurger Road, according to the engineer’s office.
Northbound Jackson Road traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists also are encouraged to check the engineer’s office’s website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews for possible date and status changes concerning this closure – www.bceo.org/roadclosings .
